Monday begins with a wind chill and cloud cover, but the day will end with sunny skies and temperatures near 60. Tonight is expected to have clear skies and calm winds, and as temperatures drop into the 30s, this forms perfect conditions for frost to form. This is mainly for areas to the northeast, as frost advisories and freeze warning are in effect for areas in SE Kansas and SW Missouri into Tuesday morning.

Clouds increase into Tuesday afternoon again, and rain chances return then, as well. The best chance for showers and storms looks to be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Isolated showers and storms could also linger into Thursday morning, but we’ll stay dry through Friday. Also note that temperatures will be warming through this week–we’re back in the 70s by Wednesday and the 80s by Friday. Rain chances on and off this weekend could cool us back into the 70s.