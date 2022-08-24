High pressure continues to dominate our forecast, keeping conditions calm and near average this week. Temperatures will warm to near 90° this afternoon and cool into the middle 60s overnight. As we slowly lose its influence, temperatures will increase into the middle 90s by Friday. By Saturday, a heat index in the upper 90s will return to the Four States. Rain chances will increase late Saturday night and stick with us on and off through early next week. Note that there will be plenty of dry time during this period, and this system should drop temperatures back to near average through next week.







