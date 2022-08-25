Calm conditions persist for your Thursday as temperatures warm into the lower 90s. Overnight, we’ll cool into the middle to upper 60s with just a few more clouds into Friday. Temperatures will warm into the middle 90s tomorrow before a heat index in the upper 90s returns into the weekend. As a new rain system approaches us, we’ll see a few different rain chances into Sunday and early next week. Note that there will be plenty of dry time through this period, but this unsettled weather pattern will lead to isolated showers and storms in parts of the area at times. The best rain chance for all of the Four States right now looks to be late Monday into early Tuesday, but rain is possible at any point from late Saturday through early Wednesday.







