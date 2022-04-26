Sunny and calm weather will stick with us through Tuesday as we warm into the middle to upper 60s this afternoon. Winds will slowly shift out of the south overnight as we cool into the middle 40s. Those winds will be a bit breezy tomorrow, warming us into the 70s for Wednesday. Rain chances return early on Thursday and they will stick with us for a little while.

Rain looks most likely Thursday morning, and then we could see some pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon. Showers and storms are also possible on Friday, and we will have to monitor a severe potential for Friday evening and night. Rain could linger into Saturday morning before we dry out until Sunday night. Rain is also possible into early next week, through the first few days of May. Temperatures will remain in the 70s during this time.