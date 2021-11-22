Calm today, Warm and breezy tomorrow before Wednesday night rain

Your Monday in the Four States will be calm and fall-like with mostly sunny skies. Southerly winds will gust up to 30-35 MPH through Tuesday and Wednesday, allowing temperatures to warm into the middle 60s. This will be ahead of a cold front set to bring us rain overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Rain totals will be closer to a half inch Wednesday night. Thanksgiving looks to be dry once the sun comes up, but temperatures will only warm into the middle to upper 40s. We should see dry and more average temperatures heading into next weekend.