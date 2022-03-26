After a calm Saturday, we’ll cool into the 30s overnight with a few clouds in the sky. Clouds will pass overhead through tomorrow, but we’ll still see a lot of sunshine as temperatures warm into the lower 60s. Temperatures will jump into the 70s and near 80 to start the new work week. Clouds and winds will increase into Tuesday before rain chances return after the sun sets. Storms are likely late Tuesday night and through Wednesday, where a severe threat looks possible. We’ll keep you updated as it gets closer. Temperatures will drop into the 50s through the end of the week and into next weekend, with another rain chance possible on Saturday.







