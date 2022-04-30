Sunday will be calm and warm with highs in the middle 70s. Clouds will increase late in the day, and rain will return early Monday morning. Monday will have a stormy start, and we will also have to monitor a severe threat into Monday night as an Enhanced risk has been issued for parts of Southeast Kansas. These storms look to weaken by the time they make their way through the Four States, but we will need to monitor these through early Tuesday morning.

Most will stay dry through Tuesday and early Wednesday before more storm chances return to the Four States through Thursday. Lingering rain is possible Friday and into Saturday, but there will be plenty of dry time during this period. Temperatures will remain in the upper 60s and lower 70s through the 7-day forecast. Rainfall totals will also have to be monitored, as upwards of 3-4″ of rain could fall over parts of the area from Monday through Friday.