For the last day of September, temperatures will warm from the middle 40s this morning to the upper 70s this afternoon. We’ll see just a few clouds into tonight as we cool back into the 40s to begin October early tomorrow. Temperatures will slightly warm into the lower to middle 80s as we begin the new month, and low temperatures each night will be in the 50s. We’re monitoring a small rain chance on Wednesday along a weak cold front next week. Rain doesn’t look very likely at the moment, but temperatures will cool back to near average by the end of next week.







