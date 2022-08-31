Conditions for the last day of August today will be similar to what we saw Tuesday. Temperatures are a little cooler this morning, but we’ll warm into the lower 90s again this afternoon with a lot of sunshine, calm winds and low humidity. Overnight, we’ll cool into the middle 60s with a few more clouds in the sky by Thursday morning.

A weak rain system will move towards the Four States tomorrow, but rain chances will stay mostly to the south & west Thursday afternoon. The best way to sum up Labor Day Weekend is that we’ll see a good amount of sunshine with temperatures near 90° each day. There is a slight chance for a brief shower or isolated thunderstorm at times, but this shouldn’t interrupt outdoor plans for very long at all.