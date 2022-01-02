Briefly warmer, flurries possible Thursday morning









The combination of mostly clear skies and light winds will lead to lows in the teens across the Four States tonight.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Monday, with highs warming to the mid-40s, which is seasonable for this time of year.

Windy conditions will allow us to warm to the lower-50s Tuesday.

A cold front will come through late Tuesday night, which will knock our highs back to the mid to upper-30s for Wednesday. The lack of moisture will lead to this front coming through dry.

A few flurries and light snow showers are possible late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but accumulations are not expected. Highs will cool to the mid-20s for Thursday.

We’ll warm back to the lower-40s Friday and mid to upper-50s for Saturday, before cooling to the mid-40s again Sunday.

Have a great week!