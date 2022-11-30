The wind has finally started to relax but it will be breezy tomorrow, though. It will be a south wind which will bring a warm up for the rest of the week. Things change again over the weekend with another shot of cold air and the chance for rain returning Sunday.

High pressure is building in behind the system that came through yesterday and last night. We are on the cold side of this tonight. All the active weather looks to remain well to the north of us though across the Northern Plains. This is where the jet stream will keep the showers and snow for a few more days. By tomorrow look for high pressure to move east with a southeast wind late tonight. It will be rather breezy with the winds at 10 to 20 miles an hour tomorrow. We will see a high near 50. Through Friday we stay warm, as well, with highs near 60. Late in the day though another front moves through which will knock temperatures down over the weekend. It’s doubtful we really see much in the way of rainfall until Sunday, though.

High temperatures Saturday or only in the 40s. Then we have the chance of rain Sunday and Monday.