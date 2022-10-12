We’re going to see the wind continuing to gusts to about 20 to 25 miles an hour through tomorrow. This will keep temperatures a little cooler. We should be mild for the weekend though. Into next week we will see some of the coolest weather we have seen this season. Some frost will be likely by Tuesday morning.

We will see a cooldown coming in from the northwest overnight. The front has already pushed through along with a few storms from earlier today. Futurecast shows clear skies though through tomorrow with a breezy northwest wind picking up late in the afternoon. For that reason it will only be around 74 high. We could see a few wind gusts around 30 miles an hour.

We’ll see a brief warming trend Friday and Saturday but much colder air arrives Monday. Frost is possible both Monday and Tuesday nights.