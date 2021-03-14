Brief Break from Rain Monday-Tuesday, Slight Risk for Severe Tuesday Night









A Flood Warning is in effect for Barton, Cedar, Dade, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald and Newton counties until 12:45 PM Monday and for Barry county until 12:30 PM Monday and a Flood Watch is in effect for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford and Vernon counties until 7 AM Monday.

We could see a few showers or maybe an isolated thunderstorm linger overnight, but most of us should be drying out. Some patchy fog is possible tonight. Lows will be in the mid 40s.

We will see a brief break from the rain on Monday and Tuesday before our next chance for rain arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The daylight hours on Tuesday should be dry, but storms Tuesday night could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Four States region in a slight risk for severe weather for Tuesday night.

These storms are out ahead of a strong cold front which will knock our temperatures down to the upper-40s for highs Thursday.

Scattered showers may linger into Thursday.

We will slowly warm up into next weekend which is looking partly to mostly sunny with highs in the lower-60s.