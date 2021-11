JOPLIN, Mo. -- The holiday season is upon us, bringing us closer to friends and family with special dinners and parties. As you plan and prepare meals during this festive season, the Joplin Health Department encourages you to keep these food safety tips in mind. Following these steps will keep you, your family, and friends happy and healthy.

Enjoy this special time of the year with delicious food and joyous celebrations while reducing your chance of foodborne illness.