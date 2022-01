GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) - The Geary Community Hospital will lose its intensive care unit in the near future due to a myriad of pandemic-related issues, a spokesperson announced Monday.

Director of Human Resources LJ Baker said the ICU unit in the hospital will shut down no later than Feb. 1, 2022. The closure is due to an "exacerbated COVID-19 nursing shortage, as well as fiscal situations beyond [their] control."