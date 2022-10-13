It will be breezy and warmer by tomorrow but another cool down comes in later in the weekend. This could set the stage for even some frost as we head into next week.

This breezy northwest wind is on the backside of an upper low. Look for low temperatures to actually fall down in the 40s overnight. We will see a southwest wind before sunrise. This will allow for warmer temperatures for a couple of days. Look for a high of 78 tomorrow with sunshine. We will see a southwest wind that could gust to about 25 miles an hour. High pressure slides east of us on Saturday keeping us dry but also allowing for at least another warm day before we see cold air moving in.

Look for temperatures to only be in the 50s though by Monday. We will likely see frost Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Temperatures getting close to that freezing mark by then.