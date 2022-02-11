Friday will be warm, breezy and mostly cloudy ahead of the passage of a cold front later today. Rain should stay to our north, but we can’t rule out a few sprinkles today. Clouds and temperatures will decrease overnight as winds are still a little breezy out of the north. Even with a lot of sunshine this weekend, temperatures will only warm into the 30s tomorrow and the 40s on Super Bowl Sunday. Valentine’s Day on Monday will see temperatures warm into the 50s before a breezy Tuesday sees highs in the 60s again. This is ahead of our next widespread, and possibly heavy, rain system that will begin next Wednesday and lead us through the end of the week.







