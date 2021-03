A system moving through the Northern Plains will keep the gusty south winds in place tonight. Lows will only fall into the mid 50s but that wind turns around to the north around noon. This will keep highs tomorrow in the lower 60s. A few spotty showers are possible tomorrow evening, mainly south of I-44.

We see lows falling below freezing Wednesday night but this might be the last freeze of the season. Plus we’re back into the 70s by next weekend.