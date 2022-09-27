





We are looking at plenty of sunshine this week. Temperatures will be fairly mild though. We could see a few nights with lows down into the mid 40s. It warms up to around 80 though by the weekend. Unfortunately the dry weather will continue. Another shot of cool air is coming in from the northeast for tomorrow. This will begin to change our wind direction tonight into tomorrow. This will also just reestablish the dry air in place through this week.

Look for a high of 77 with a few wind gusts around 20 miles an hour. This week we will see ragweed pollen very high. Also the UV index is starting to drop as we’re almost moving into October. We will still have a breezy East and Southeast wind on Thursday. Temperatures will stay mild though. The next few nights we will have lows in the 40s, too. By the weekend we are close to 80 for highs but still not bad to start the month of October.