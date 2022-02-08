Temperatures today will soar into the lower 60s, with help from abundant sunshine and southwesterly winds gusting up to 25 MPH. Winds will calm tonight as we see a few clouds and temperatures cool into the lower 30s by Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s all week until a stronger cold front drops temperatures into the 40s this weekend. Right now, precipitation should remain to our east, so the 7-day forecast for the Four States stays dry. We’ll see sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s for Valentine’s Day on Monday.







