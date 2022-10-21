We experienced one of those very windy and warm days in the Four States that can occur during the month of October, when the seasons are in the process of changing from the very warm weather of the Summer months, to the much colder conditions we know as Winter. The southerly low level flow around 20 mph, with occasional gusts to around 35 mph, along with nearly full sunshine, allowed us to warm well into the lower and middle 80s across Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas; and all the way up to the upper 80s across parts of Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma. After a warm night tonight, with lows dropping only to the 60s on that southerly breeze, we will warm well into the 80s again on Saturday, with that gusty, and rather strong south wind, where speeds will be between 20 and 30 mph, along with gusts to 40 mph. A few more clouds will cross our skies on Sunday as moisture starts steadily increasing ahead of a strengthening frontal system, that will move closer to the Four States region late Sunday night into Monday. The front will slow down during this period as an upper level low pressure center deepens across the Southern Plains. Therefore, we may be able to squeeze out a dry first half of the day Monday, with rain moving into western parts of the viewing area around mid to late afternoon, and then across much of the remainder of the region; including Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas, during the early through late evening hours. The region has suffered under drought conditions through the latter part of the Summer into the early Fall and has been threatened with dangerous wildfire, atmospheric conditions for the past few weeks, but some help is on the way, with this slow moving storm system. Enough moisture will be present for lifting through a deep atmospheric column during an extended period, initially with the front late Monday into the overnight hours Tuesday; and then with the slow moving upper level low, to produce areal rainfall amounts in the one to three inch range for the parched Four States landscape. We certainly will welcome a rainfall event of this magnitude. We need it!