Bitterly cold today; Warming trend leads us into the weekend

After yesterday’s cold front, temperatures and wind chills are COLD today. We’ll only warm into the 20s this afternoon with wind chills likely not lifting above 10 degrees or so today. Temperatures will cool into the single digits overnight as northerly winds begin to calm. Friday will be sunny with temperatures reaching the 30s before a warming trend leads us into the weekend. We’ll see highs reach the 50s by Sunday and Monday before another cold front cools us below average into at least the middle of next week. Right now, it looks like the Four States will stay dry with the passage of this early week cold front, but we’ll keep you updated if that changes.