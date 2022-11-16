We have another surge of cold air coming into the picture for tomorrow night into Friday. We will see the wind chills down in the teens over the next several nights, too. Flurries are possible tomorrow night but we’re not looking at any accumulation. We finally start to warm up next week with highs in the 50s.

We have this surge of cold air coming out of Canada as the jet stream dive south across the Northern Plains. There may be one weak system starting to move towards us for tomorrow night.

On Futurecast we will see a southwest wind in the afternoon, that could guess to 20 miles an hour at times. Then by late in the day it turns around to the northwest with a few areas of rain developing closer to Kansas city. This will be cold enough to see some light snowfall starting tomorrow evening. Futurecast has this moving through briefly around midnight for most of us. Then that tapers off by early Friday morning. In behind this it is going to be cloudy and cold. We are only at 32 for a high on Friday. Next week we should make it back into the 50s for several days.