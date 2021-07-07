Best rain chance over SE Kansas today; Widespread rain possible this weekend

Not everyone will see rain this afternoon–the best chance exists over SE Kansas from 1-6 p.m. this afternoon. Parts of NE Oklahoma and SW Missouri still have a chance to see some isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening commute home, so make sure to monitor the interactive radar for your area later today.

Thursday and Friday should remain dry, but humid. Heat indices will be over 100 to end the week. Clouds will increase into Saturday, where our next rain chance exists. This rain system could provide heavy rain over the Four States late Saturday and into Sunday. Flooding could be a concern by Sunday morning, so stay tuned for our forecast updates!