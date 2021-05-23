Best Chances for Rain Tuesday and Thursday









Most of the showers we saw Sunday afternoon came to an end with the loss of daytime heating. We can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm popping up tonight, but most locations should remain dry. Isolated showers and storms will once again be possible on Monday, but coverage looks to be even less than it was for Sunday. Look for highs in the upper-70s Monday and Tuesday. Both days will be breezy, with wind gusts around 20 mph possible at times.

We’ll have chances for showers and storms in the forecast through next weekend, but most of the precipitation should remain widely scattered. The best chance for showers and storms will come Tuesday and Thursday. Rainfall amounts will be between a quarter of an inch and three quarters of an inch through Tuesday evening. High temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low to mid-80s. A cold front will pass through, knocking our highs down to the upper-70s for Friday and Saturday, but lower-80s look to make a return by next Sunday. A few breezy wind gusts up around 20 mph will be possible at times throughout the week.

Have a great Monday!