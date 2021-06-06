Best Chance of Rain Monday, Humidity Increases Late Week









Showers and thundershowers are diminishing this evening, but we could see an uptick once again later tonight. Our best chance of rain this week looks to come Monday, with a chance of showers and storms during the day as we warm things up. It certianly won’t be a washout and we could see some sunshine for the first half of the day, as we did for our Sunday. Any showers we do see have the potential to be locally heavy as the atmosphere is rather moist, but amounts should remain under an inch. Highs for Monday will be in the lower-80s, which is rather seasonable for this time of year.

Scattered showers and storms will remain possible Tuesday, with highs in the mid-80s.

From Wednesday through Sunday, most areas will stay dry. A very isolated shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out, but the atmosphere will be capped, preventing most areas from seeing any rain at all. Highs will warm into the mid to upper-80s during this period, with dewpoints in the upper-60s to lower-70s resulting in very humid conditions.

Have a great Monday!