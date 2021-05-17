Best Chance for Rain This Week is Tuesday Afternoon into Wednesday Morning









Waves of showers and thunderstorms continue to be possible for much of the week. While it won’t be raining all the time, you’ll want to make sure to keep an umbrella handy in case you find yourself underneath one of the showers or storms. If you’re lucky, you might be able to catch the sun peaking out from time to time.

Our best chance for precipitation this week looks to come Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. There is a marginal risk of severe weather across the Four States Tuesday afternoon. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but isolated storms may produce 60 mph winds and/or quarter size hail. A more widespread area of rain will push through late Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. The Four States is included in a slight risk area for excessive rainfall and localized flooding will be a possibility. As we head into the rest of Wednesday, precipitation looks to become more scattered in nature.

We keep rain chances around for Thursday through Monday, but chances continue to become more isolated the further out we go. Altogether, through Thursday evening, Futurecast gives the area 1-3 inches of rainfall. Locally higher amounts will be possible in areas that see precipitation train over the same areas.

As for temperatures, look for highs in the mid to upper-70s for Tuesday through Thursday, with highs in the lower-80s from Friday through Monday.

Have a terrific Tuesday!