Below Normal Temperatures through Wednesday, Heat and Humidity Returns Thursday









A cool night is on tap for tonight, with mostly clear skies and lows dropping into the low to mid-50s. This is very chilly for this time of year, as we can usually expect to see lows in the mid to upper-60s.

We’ll keep high temperatures below normal for Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid-80s (normal highs in the mid to upper-80s).

Heat and humidity returns for Thursday and Friday, with breezy conditions and highs in the lower-90s.

This bout of heat will not last as long as our last heat wave as a cold front will bring increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms to the area for Friday and Saturday.

Highs from Saturday through Monday will cool to the low to mid-80s. We’ll keep a small chance of a shower or storm in the forecast for Sunday and Monday, but the best rain chances will end by Saturday night.

Have a terrific Tuesday!