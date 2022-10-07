While temperatures are still calm this morning, we’re not going to warm up much today. Friday afternoon temperatures are only going to warm into the middle to upper 60s with a lot of sunshine and a nice breeze out of the northeast. Friday Night Football will see temperatures in the 50s before we cool into the lower to middle 40s by tomorrow morning. We’ll see partly cloudy skies tonight and through the weekend, which will lead to some rain chances next week.

Temperatures will warm into the 70s Sunday and Monday before we see the low 80s again into the middle of next week. A few rain showers are possible on Tuesday before a better chance will be over us on Wednesday with the passage of another cold front. This should drop temperatures closer to average by the end of next week. We’ll keep you updated with those rain chances as it gets closer.