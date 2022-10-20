After breaking two record low temperatures this week, we’re now in the middle of a large warming trend. Temperatures will warm from the upper 30s to the lower 70s this afternoon with a lot of sunshine and a nice breeze out of the southwest. Tonight will be calm and warmer as we only cool into the 40s. Friday will see high temperatures settle into the 80s as winds become breezy. By Sunday, winds could gust up to 35-40 MPH with more cloud cover. This is ahead of a nice rain chance we could see as early as Sunday night after midnight. This could lead to rainfall totals closer to an inch in some areas. Note that most of this system wants to stay to our east, so we will have to continue to monitor this system’s track. Stay tuned.