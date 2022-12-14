We will see cooler temperatures today with the possibility for a wind chill. We will also be becoming sunny today and we will see the cold temperatures continue in our future.

Temperatures in the Four States were in the 30s and 40s and, with a west wind, there was also a wind chill with it feeling like the 20s in Southeast Kansas. With kids headed to school make sure they bundle up this morning as even though there will be sunshine it will be cold and there will be a wind chill active.

The occluded low that brought us rain yesterday is moving farther to the east and continuing to generate severe weather to our southeast. We will see this system continue to slowly march east and possibly bring some light post frontal showers to our immediate east however we should remain dry. These dry conditions will continue with high pressure becoming more defined to our southwest and only assist in continuing our west northwest wind to keep us cold for the coming days.

This cold trend is likely to continue for the next several days and even into the next 2 weeks where below average temperatures are likely across the Four States possibly making for a cold Christmas.

Today expect a high around 45 where we will be becoming sunny and see cooler temperatures. Tonight we will see a low around 27 with mostly clear skies and a cold night. The cold will continue for the next several days with sunshine as well before the slight chance of some rain/snow next week.