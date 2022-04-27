Wednesday will see wind gusts out of the south up to 30 MPH with mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming into the middle 70s. This evening, clouds will increase, and rain chances return after midnight. Most will not see rainfall until closer to sunrise Thursday morning, and a few rumbles of thunder and a quick heavy downpour are both possible. Rain should be done before tomorrow afternoon, and we’ll be mostly dry from then until late Friday.

Severe weather is possible Friday evening – night for the Four States. The Storm Prediction Center has put us under an enhanced and slight risk for severe weather during this time, where ALL modes of severe weather are possible. We’ll have more details on the exact timing & threats very soon, so stay updated with the latest forecast.

Saturday could see some rain early, but most of this weekend is actually trending drier. Rain will pick up again Sunday night into next week, and we’ll be monitoring more rain chances into the first few days of May.