Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s again with a few clouds in the sky. Southerly winds are also beginning to pick up, leading into a breezy weekend. A small rain system is trying to approach us from Wichita this morning, but it will likely fail to do so. Moisture content is just too small in the Four States, and rain will have a hard time forming. At the very most, areas near Chanute & Iola could see a few raindrops Friday & Saturday afternoon.

Winds will gust up to 25 MPH through the weekend, allowing temperatures to soar into the 90s. By Monday, we’ll see abundant sunshine as temperatures warm into the upper 90s. We’ll have to monitor potential record breaking temperatures, especially on Wednesday where the current record is 95° for September 21st. Above average temperatures and below average precipitation will lead us into Fall next week.