Beautiful Weekend Weather, Moisture Returns Next Week

Mother Nature has answered our requests as we enter the holiday weekend–no more rain!! Skies will clear through the morning, and today will start out a little muggy, but the day will end with a nice northeasterly breeze and temperatures in the middle 80s. Sunshine will stick with us through the weekend with temperatures making their way up to the upper 80s by the Fourth of July. Sunday may have a small heat index in the afternoon, but the entire weekend will have a high UV Index, so be sure to stay protected from the sun’s harmful rays. Moisture will return by Monday and rain chances come back by the middle of the week, with the best chances falling on Wednesday.