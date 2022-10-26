Temperatures are chilly this morning, as we’re beginning Wednesday in the 30s. We’ll warm into the middle 60s this afternoon with calm winds and abundant sunshine. Clouds will increase late tonight as we cool into the middle 40s.

We’ll have to monitor a low pressure system to bring us some rain chances through the end of the week and weekend. Rain looks to stay west Thursday and Friday, but the track of this system could be close enough to see some rain chances into Saturday and early Sunday. Right now, most of this rain wants to stay southeast, but the track of this system can change between now and then, so stay tuned.

Temperatures will be in the upper 60s for Halloween with a lot of sunshine. We are expected to warm into the 70s as we begin November next Tuesday.