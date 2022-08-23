





We have been experiencing some very nice weather across the four state region with both high and low temperatures right around average temperatures for the last week of August. We will continue to enjoy great weather into the first half of the weekend as high pressure continues to control our weather. It will be warming up into the lower 90s and humidity will be on the rise Friday into the weekend as winds shift to a more southerly direction as the fair weather high pressure systems slips a little farther east. By Sunday, there may be a thunderstorm complex that develops over the Plains states and a couple of thunderstorms involved in this development may drift into our viewing area. The better chance for showers and thunderstorms will be Monday and Tuesday as a stronger, more well developed storm system presses out of the Northern Rockies into the Plains and eastward into the Midwest. Temperatures will remain in the 80s as this system builds in, with a cooler and drier airmass in store for us by the middle of next week.