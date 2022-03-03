Today (Thursday) will be the last sunny, calm and unseasonably warm day for a little while, so enjoy it! We’ll warm into the middle 70s this afternoon with calm winds and sunny skies. Clouds will increase late tonight as temperatures only cool into the upper 40s. Tomorrow will still be warm but mostly cloudy and breezy.

Saturday will begin breezy ahead of a rain chance in the afternoon. Most of Saturday and Saturday night will actually be dry, until the second wave of this system moves over the Four States late Sunday. Some storms Sunday evening could be stronger, but the severe threat looks to stay to our north at this time. Some of us could see heavier rainfall totals, likely between 0.25-1″ by early Monday morning. Temperatures will fall slightly below average into early next week.