Beautiful Summer Weather for the 4th









Look for mostly clear skies tonight, with lows in the mid-60s. It will be a great summer night.

Independence Day looks to be a carbon copy of your Saturday, which is very good news if you have outdoor activities planned. Hazy sunshine can be expected, with highs in the mid to upper-80s. It will be a bit on the humid side.

Mostly sunny skies can be expected for Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the upper-80s to around 90 degrees.

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday. Some precipitation may linger into Thursday, but most locations should dry out by late-week.

The heat and humidity will peak this week on Friday, with highs in the lower-90s.

A cold front will push through this weekend, knocking our highs down to the mid-80s with less humidity for Saturday.

Have a great 4th of July!