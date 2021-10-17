Beautiful October weather continues, most areas dry through next weekend









Mostly clear skies will continue into Tuesday, with temperatures remaining at seasonable levels.

A weak cold front will bring a small chance of a shower or thundershower to the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but most areas should stay dry.

Behind the front, highs will cool back to the mid to upper-60s for Thursday through Saturday.

Mostly sunny skies are expected for late in the week, with a small chance for a shower or storm creeping back into the picture for the weekend.

Have a great week!