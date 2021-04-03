Beautiful Easter Sunday

Local Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Easter Sunday will be an Easter sunny day. No clouds are expected, and highs will climb to the mid-70s. It will be a bit on the breezy side — we could see southwesterly gusts up around 25 mph. 

Windy, warm and mild conditions will continue Monday. 

We have a very small chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm Tuesday morning with a better chance for scattered showers and storms on Wednesday. 

We cool off to the mid to upper-60s for Thursday, but we’re right back into the 70s for Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather Drawing Submission