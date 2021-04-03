Beautiful Easter Sunday









Easter Sunday will be an Easter sunny day. No clouds are expected, and highs will climb to the mid-70s. It will be a bit on the breezy side — we could see southwesterly gusts up around 25 mph.

Windy, warm and mild conditions will continue Monday.

We have a very small chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm Tuesday morning with a better chance for scattered showers and storms on Wednesday.

We cool off to the mid to upper-60s for Thursday, but we’re right back into the 70s for Friday and Saturday.