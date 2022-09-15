





We will still be warm today with temperatures well above average set to continue across the area. We will also likely see a hot and breezy weekend as temperatures continue to rise into the 90s by next week. Temperatures this morning across the Four States were in the 60s with dewpoints in the 50s. With the kids headed off to school they can expect a few clouds in the sky and temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

High pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern but we do have a shortwave trough in the lee of the Rocky Mountains off to our west. Moving through today and into tonight this trough will continue to move closer to the area and with some nocturnal low level jet support thanks to a southerly wind there may be some shower and storm development into early Friday but this will likely stay off to our northwest. This feature will primarily affect us with our winds as it will provide some breezy conditions for our weekend.

Thanks to the dominant high pressure we are not likely going to see much widespread chances of precipitation in the next 6 to 10 days but our temperatures will likely remain above average for that same time frame.

Today expect a high around 88 with partly sunny skies and above average temperatures. Tonight expect a low around 63 with cool and calm conditions with some lingering clouds. We will likely see plenty of sun for the next 7 days as temperatures increase into the 90s especially by next week.