





We will be sunny and warm once again for today and this warming trend will result in some temperatures well above average. These temperatures will likely reach the 90s by tomorrow and maintain that trend into next week with plenty of sunshine expected. Temperatures across the Four States are in the 60s this morning with dewpoints in the 50s making for another nice and cool start to the day. With the kids headed off to school they can expect these cool temperatures in the 60s and plenty of sunshine.

Dominant high pressure continues to reside over our area bringing us warmer temperatures and a southerly wind. This will likely remain the case for a while as most precipitation will be well off to our north and west closer to a disturbance. We can expect warmer temperatures and possibly some increased moisture thanks to strong southerly flow with some breezy conditions into our weekend.

With this dominant high pressure pattern we will see a deficit in rainfall for the next 6 to 10 days. We will also see our temperatures climb well above average in the same time frame.

For today expect a high around 89 for another warm day with plenty of sunshine. For tonight expect a low around 61 with a cool night and some clouds. We will continue to see sunshine and warm up over the next several days with little in the way of precipitation expected.