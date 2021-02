ST. LOUIS (Feb. 15, 2021) — With natural gas supplies impacted across the Midwest, Spire isimplementing an emergency curtailment plan in their service areas across Southwest Missouri. Spire is asking customers to reduce usage immediately.

To prevent system outages due to frigid weather conditions, Spire is asking customers to turn thermostats as low as they can comfortably tolerate and to minimize the use of any other natural gas appliances over the next 48 hours.