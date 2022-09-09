





We should see plenty of sunshine for today and that will likely continue into our Saturday as well before we get some slight rain chances for our Sunday morning. We will likely see a couple of days where our temperatures are much cooler before they warm back up above average. Temperatures this morning across the Four States are in the 60s with dewpoints in the low 60s and upper 50s. It should be a nice morning to get the kids off to school with sunny skies expected and cool temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

There isn’t much to see on our satellite and radar besides a disturbance off to our west which will provide our rain chances Sunday morning. This boundary will creep towards the area today and move through into our late Saturday but we aren’t expecting much precipitation chances with this and the greatest chance for anything rain related will likely be Sunday morning. After the system passes we will be under the influence of a much cooler and drier air mass at least for a couple of days.

Expect a nice weekend and a much cooler Sunday with the slight possibility of rain in the morning before clearing out late in the day. Enjoy the cool temperatures while they last as we are expected to warm substantially in the next 6 to 10 days as our temperatures will likely be above average.

Today expect a high around 89 degrees with plenty of sunshine as we remain warm. For tonight expect a low around 61 with a cool and calm night and some stray clouds. We will see a sharp cooldown into Sunday before temperatures rise above average into next week with plenty of sunshine as well.