Our Heat Advisory is finally set to expire tonight at 8 PM, so your Wednesday will still see temperatures over 100° with heat indices even higher than that. Today will still be breezy, but clouds will increase this afternoon, and rain could start as early as 6-7 PM this evening.

Showers and storms will stick with us on and off through tonight and into tomorrow morning, and some storms could hold a severe wind threat. The higher threats and rainfall totals will stay to our northeast though, as most of us are expecting less than a half inch of rain during this time.

A few showers are still possible into the Thursday morning commute, but clouds will quickly clear behind that. Thursday and Friday will be slightly cooler and less humid, but the heat index will return this weekend ahead of a few rain chances we’re tracking into next week.