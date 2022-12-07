It is another foggy morning across the Four States with a dense fog advisory for Southwest Missouri until 9 a.m. but this fog will give way to rain chances later today. For tonight the rain chances will drastically increase with heavy rain possible but we should dry out just in time for Friday.

Temperatures were in the upper 30s and low 40s across the Four States making for a chilly start. With the kids headed out do consider the fog as it could limit visibility and also the chilly temperatures so be sure to bundle up.

We have the cold/pseudo stationary front to our south and this will begin to lift off to the north and east. As the front pushes to the east we will see our rain chances increase behind it and also see our next low develop off to our west through lee cyclogenesis. This second low will become more defined tonight and into tomorrow morning and only assist in sustaining our rain chances. It will move quickly though and be out of here by late Thursday and we should be dry for Friday.

Our excessive rainfall chances have been brought down to a marginal risk thanks to limited moisture and the progressive nature of the low pressure system. Regardless we could still see substantial rainfall with some locations seeing at or near 2 inches of rain.

Today we will see a high around 54 with fog early and rain likely late in the day. Tonight we will see a low around 48 with sustained rainfall with the possibility of heavy rain. We will dry out for Friday but see more rain chances by the weekend and next week with some stronger storms possible on Monday.