Our Excessive Heat Warning is still in effect for Thursday, with high temperatures over 100° and heat indices near 110° expected again today. The warning will expire tonight as clouds increase ahead of our next rain chance. Spotty showers are possible into Friday morning, and isolated to scattered storms may pop up tomorrow afternoon and evening. Note that most of Friday will be dry, and when it is, it will still be fairly hot and humid.

Once the cold front moves to our south into Friday night, temperatures will cool a little more and clouds will decrease. Humidity will also decrease, leading to a fairly nice Saturday. Temperatures will near 100° again by Monday ahead of another possible cold front passage by Tuesday. This could bring us more rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures in the middle of next week.