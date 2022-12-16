The cold continues today and tomorrow but we will see warmer temperatures for our Sunday with highs in the 40s. This will be the precursor to some wintery mix precipitation chances for our early Monday and we will see some intense cold by late next week.

Temperatures in the Four States this morning were in the upper 20s and low 30s. The west wind has stuck around and has seen some locations in excess of 10 miles per hour. This has provided wind chill values in the low 20s and upper teens this morning. Make sure the kids dress warm this morning as the head off to school with actual temperatures in the upper 20s only being made all the colder with that west wind.

There isn’t much going on in our area in terms of large scale systems besides high pressure to our south assisting in the west wind across our area. We will see high pressure continue to promote our current westerly/northwesterly wind pattern until it pivots to our south by early Sunday. This will turn our winds southerly and provide some warmer temperatures. We will also see a shortwave trough establish to our west by late Sunday and this will generate showers and wintery mix in Oklahoma that will push into our area by early Monday. The exact precipitation type during this event is still a bit uncertain as what does move in will have to overcome dry air before it can reach the ground but some snow cant be ruled out.

We are 9 days out from Christmas and according to the climate prediction center we will likely see below average temperatures and below average precipitation trends so there is a good chance for a cold but dry holiday in our area.

Today we will see a high of 38 with more sunshine and remain cold and breezy. Tonight we will see a low around 22 with a cold night and a wind chill in the teens. We will see chances for wintery precipitation next week before we cool down very substantially by late next week.