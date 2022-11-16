Today we will see clouds continue to give way to sunshine where we will be sunny by this afternoon but a persistent wind chill will exist today thanks to breezy northwesterly winds. This cold will last for the rest of the week and we will be very cold for our Friday with a potent front set to move through tomorrow. There is a light at the end of the tunnel though with above average temperatures possible in the next 2 weeks.

Temperatures across the Four States were in the mid to upper 20s this morning and with dewpoints also in the low to mid 20s there exists a possibility for frost and some low fog this morning as well. A wind chill is also present this morning even with a relatively light wind with some locations felling like the low 20s or even teens this morning. With kids headed to school they will need to bundle up with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s across the Four States and even the possibility of some flurries around Nevada.

High pressure continues to direct a northwest wind across our area which has acted to keep us cold. This will continue today but into tomorrow the high pressure will slide to our south and we should see our winds become southwesterly and a potent cold front will begin to approach from the upper plains. This front will push through late Thursday and we may see an isolated potential for some light snow but accumulation is unlikely. What we can expect is even colder temperatures for Friday and high pressure to take hold once again with northwest flow resuming over the area.

In the next 8 to 14 days though we may see a nice change of pace with the potential for above average temperatures across our area.

For today expect a high around 39 with decreasing clouds as well as cold and breezy conditions. For tonight expect a low around 21 with another cold night and calm conditions. We will continue to be cold this week and be very cold for Friday but a warmer trend looks to occur by next week.