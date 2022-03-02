The record high for March 2nd in Joplin is 82° set back in 1904–we probably won’t break it today, but we’ll come close to it! It will be sunny, dry, warm and a little breezy today and tomorrow, so please refrain from open burning this week. Clouds and winds will increase even more into Friday and Saturday ahead of our next rain chance. Showers and storms have a chance to move across the Four States Saturday afternoon, on-and-off through Sunday, and potentially into Monday morning. There will be plenty of dry time, but we will have to monitor a minimal severe risk on Sunday–we’ll keep you updated! Temperatures will fall just below average into early next week.







